Bustos: ‘Our family farmers are hurting a great deal’

U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Farmers

Bustos has been very outspoken in her opposition to the president’s tariffs that are having a direct impact on farmers in the Midwest.

Congress can stop it.

Bustos talked about what she is hearing from her Republican counterparts on the issue and if there is a veto-proof majority that would support legislation to end the tariffs.

Rural Green Partnership

We’ve heard a lot from Democrats over the last year who’ve come out in support of the Green New Deal.

Bustos came forward recently with what you call the Rural Green Partnership.

It establishes principles for agriculture, transportation, electricity and property.

Things that would promote tax credits along with research and development to reduce greenhouse gases.

Renewable energy is a key component of this along with moving to more electric cars.

Bustos talked about the kind of response this is this getting and if Republicans are willing to support it.

Income inequality

Bustos introduced bi-partisan legislation that addresses income inequality to an extent.

It would establish a $25 million federal grant program for states and local governments to go after social and economic barriers.

They would be able to designate that money to address limited health care access, affordable housing, better public transportation and food deserts.

Bustos discussed how far $25 million can go and what she would say to people who call it a drop in the bucket for what’s really needed.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

