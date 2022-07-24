Thanks for checking out this web extra. Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos ran long, and we couldn’t bring all of it to you on “4 the Record.”

We pick it up with the fight over the Congressional seat she’s leaving.

“It’s one of those true swing districts in the country,” Bustos said. “If you’re a Democrat, you have to work very, very hard to appeal to people who are more middle-of-the-road.”

Hear more about what Bustos says, and the candidate she supports, in the video.

