Bustos pushes Arsenal as source for ventilators

Most Democratic and some Republican governors as well as members of Congress want President Trump to use one of the most powerful tools at his disposal: The Defense Production Act.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos joined 4 The Record this week to discuss that and more.​

Democrats have been trying to push the president to utilize the Defense Production Act in a way that would enable corporations to make the medical equipment needed like ventilators and masks.​

The stimulus package includes a billion dollars for the Defense Production Act.​

House Democrats floated the idea of $3 1/2 billion.​

Bustos addressed if $1 billion is enough and if Congress will push for more than that down the line. She also mentioned utilizing the Rock Island Arsenal and how much equipment could be produced there.

