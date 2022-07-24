We’re back with Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

There’s a lot at stake in the midterm elections now a few months away: Control of Congress, for example. The prevailing thought is that it will be a Republican wave because of the President’s low approval ratings and high inflation. Democrats hope their supporters will be motivated by the Jan. 6 hearings the end of Roe V. Wade.

Bustos talks about candidates, including Esther Joy King.

“I have a little experience running against Esther Joy King from the last election,” Bustos said. “Her veracity, her truthfulness … I can tell you first-hand we should question.”

Hear what else Bustos has to say in the video.

