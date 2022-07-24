A new hearing this week from the House Select Committee investigating last year’s attack on the Capitol painted the picture of a president reluctant to stop the violence.

Thursday night’s prime time hearing focused on more than three hours of Donald Trump’s activity during the siege of the Capitol – specifically, his inaction over that time, and that the former president ignored the pleas of his family to tell the rioters to stop.

Some action from Congress this week would make it harder to overturn a Presidential election. A bipartisan measure introduced in the Senate would do a couple of significant things, like require the vice president to certify the Electoral College, making his role ceremonial and not discretionary. It would also make it harder for federal lawmakers to challenge the Electoral College.

We talk about that this morning with Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, who also talks about her perspective on the investigation into last year’s invasion of the Capitol.

“I think we have to take a look at what happened on Jan. 6 and its impact on our democracy,” Bustos said. “As far as what the endgame is, I think the truth will guide that.”

Hear what else she has to say in the video.

And we want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What do you think should be the outcome of the Congressional investigation into the attack on the Capitol? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com.

