Illinois congresswoman says legislation must be more attractive to holdout Dems Manchin and Sinema as well as some GOP

Democrats in Washington, DC, are definitely on the defense this election year. They had success in the first year of the Biden administration by adopting the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Not so much when it came to the Build Back Better plan, voting rights reform and suspending the filibuster to do either.

President Biden now says the goal will be to pass portions of the Build Back Better plan in smaller pieces.

This regrouping by Democrats to break up the Build Back Better plan into smaller components doesn’t bring a guarantee that any or all of it will become law.

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has supported this part of the president’s agenda throughout. She joins us for a conversation this morning.

“What we sent over from the House is not what will end up making progress,” Bustos said.

Hear what else Bustos has to say in the video.

