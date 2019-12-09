Candidate & cancer survivor Bennet says only public option is achievable for health care

Democratic presidental hopeful in the race until voters have their say

We revisit the Democratic race for president this week on 4 The Record.

There have been some changes to our candidate collage.

There are now 15 hopefuls looking for more than 15 minutes of fame.

Kamala Harris, Joe Sestak, Wayne Messam and Steve Bullock all left the race recently.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick launched campaigns.

This week we focus on Michael Bennet.

He was born in India while his father worked for the U.S. ambassador there.

But primarily grew up in Washington D.C.

Bennet graduated from Wesleyan University with a degree in history.

Then went on to Yale Law school.

He practiced law for a few years.

Then left the profession to be the managing director of the Anschutz Investment Company in Denver, Colorado before entering politics.

Bennet’s first taste of politics came in the Clinton Administration when he served as counsel to the deputy attorney general.

His days in denver found himself serving under then Mayor John Hickenlooper as his chief of staff.

Hickenlooper of course ran for president this year until he quit the campaign to run for the U.S. Senate in Colorado.

Bennet later became the Denver public schools superintendent for three-and-a-half years.

He left in January of 2009 when he was appointed to fill Colorado’s open U.S. Senate seat.

He was officially elected to the Senate in 2010 and re-elected in 2016.

Bennet serves on the agriculture, finance and intelligence committees.

Bennet doesn’t have as much money and isn’t polling as strongly as the Democratic frontrunners.

He came through the Quad Cities earlier this week.

I sat down with him on Monday.

We bring that interview to you here and start with some of the obstacles he has to overcome.

Obstacles

Very few of his fellow Democrats still in the race launched their campaigns later than Bennet.

He lacks the name recognition compared to a lot of the other candidates.

An earlier start might have helped.

Bennet talked about what can still be done to make up for that.

Debates

Bennet didn’t qualify for the last few debates.

It can become a case of out of sight, out of mind for voters.

Bennet explained how he can recover.

Fundraising

Bennet finished the last fundraising quarter with more than $1.8 million in his campaign account.

That trails a lot of the other candidates.

Bennet addressed whether he can compete financially.

Religion

One more political challenge that I don’t know if Bennet has been asked much about is religion.

His father is Christian. His mother is a Jewish Holocaust survivor.

Jewish law recognizes him as a Jew.

This is largely considered a Christian nation.

So how does he define himself religiously and does he think the country as a whole will accept that?

Health care

Let’s get to some policy.

Bennet is among the relative moderates in the race.

Health care is an example.

He supports creating a public option rather than a Medicare for All plan.

You’re not alone.

Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro and more are with you.

Bennet explained why he prefers this system.

Profit motive

Bennet is a cancer survivor.

That diagnosis is scary for anyone.

It’s one that sends a lot of Americans into debt even those with insurance.

Bennet defended maintaining the profit motive when it comes to health care.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.