Castro introduces bold policing plan

Thanks for taking some time to watch this web extra. Julian Castro hasn’t rolled out as many major policies as some of his competitors in the Democratic presidential race.

He’s come out big on the immigration issue, which we discussed on 4 The Record.

One of Castro’s other major policies focuses on discrimination in policing.

Another big policy initiative you propose that I haven’t heard much from your opponents about is your “people first” policing plan.

You want to end what you call over-aggressive policing and racially discriminatory policing.

It’s a specific response to the deaths of black men at the hands of law enforcement.

You emphasize better training, hiring diversity, body cameras and using de-escalation tactics and other options to deadly force whenever possible.

A lot of this is already being done or at least moving in this direction.

Castro explained why he thinks it’s important to adopt these as national standards rather than leave it up to state and local governments.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.