Chamber president not ready to say Amazon distribution center coming to Davenport

Announcement on distribution center could come in July

Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce President Paul Rumler joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

The last time we had Rumler on the program, he talked about a couple of big economic development projects in the works.

So, is one of them the distribution center north of Interstate 80 and near the Davenport airport? We’re 99.9 percent sure that a company that begins with “A” and ends with “mazon” is behind it.

A thousand jobs coming from it.

Rumler wouldn’t confirm the company behind what he called a “large warehouse distribution facility,” but discussed how big a deal like that would be for the Quad Cities and if it could open the door for more.

The Quad Cities Chamber put a lot of effort into promoting Q2030.

There were the Big Tables for community input and the push to come up with a long term vision and strategy.

It was under the Chamber’s control.

Now it’s being spun off into its own non-profit.

Excuse the football analogy, but it seems like the Chamber is punting on Q2030.

Rumler explained why — and what he says to people who argue taking it out of the direct umbrella of the Chamber makes it harder to come up with a cohesive vision.

Watch the full conversation — including an update on direct rail service to Chicago — in the video above.