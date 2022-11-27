Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities.

And the people who regulate medical marijuana in Iowa want some tax breaks.

We cover that ground with Scott County Republican Party Chair Jeanita McNulty and Scott County Democratic Party Chair Matt Trimble.

“Other medical prescriptions are exempt. If medical marijuana meets the definition, perhaps it should be as well,” McNulty said.

“I know that the Iowa Democrat Party has supported the legalization of marijuana, and treating it more like alcohol – that is a reasonable thing,” Trimble said.

Hear what else they have to say in the video.

We want to hear from you, too, and that takes us to our question of the week. What do you think of the Republican plan to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings when they take control of the House of Representatives? Let us know your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com

