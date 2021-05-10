Cheri Bustos confident Democrats can enact Biden’s ambitious agenda

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Bustos has a lot of issues to handle in her remaining 20 months in office.

The Biden administration keeps adding onto its already ambitious agenda.

The president introduced his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan last week.

Hundreds of billions for child care, paid family leave, universal preschool and free community college are some of the primary features.

Bustos explained how she counters the argument that the president and the Democrats are taking on too much with this when considering the stimulus package and the infrastructure proposal.

The administration wants to pay for this by raising the tax rate on the highest bracket from 37 percent to 39.6 percent, as well as increasing the capital gains rate to that same rate for people who make more than $1 million and claims it can take in roughly $700 billion by pushing the IRS to enforce the tax code.

Bustos addressed if these are all non-starters in the Senate and if Democrats have the ability to keep everyone in line to get it done.

Bustos voted in favor of making Washington D.C. a state last month.

This might not get far in the Senate.

Bustos talked about why no is the time.

