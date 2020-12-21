Cheri Bustos downplays Democratic Party losses in Congress

Illinois Congresswoman sees narrow majorities among Dems and GOP as opportunity for compromise

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

One thing we didn’t have time to bring you on 4 The Record was the outcome of the election and the poor showing by Democrats overall.

It’s rare to see a new president move into the White House without some sort of coattails effect, but that’s what we see.

Democrats lost some ground in the House.

The Senate is up in the air.

Democrats had a lot of money this election year.

Bustos discussed why she thinks the Democrats didn’t strengthen their position more on Capitol Hill.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.