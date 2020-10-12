Cheri Bustos maintains passing latest pandemic relief package critical before election

My conversation with Cheri Bustos happened before President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Along those lines, the congresswoman and I spoke about the next round of pandemic relief and the pressure to get something done before the election.

This week House Democrats unveiled a new coronavirus relief package with a $2.2 trillion price tag.

That’s about a trillion dollars less than the HEROES Act passed by the House, but went nowhere in the Senate.

This proposal would provide $436 billion for state and local governments, another direct stimulus payment for Americans, extended unemployment benefits and more.

Republicans won’t move unless businesses, schools and universities are protected from liability if they reopen.

Democrats say no to that.

Bustos explained why Democrats aren’t giving ground on that if it means getting everything else, how important it is to get this done before the election and if she thinks it will get done.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

