Cheri Bustos says relationships with Biden appointees will help Western Illinois

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

It’s almost January and with that the start of the next congressional session.

There will be a new president, but Republicans could very likely still control the Senate while Democrats control the House.

Bustos addressed how different she thinks things will be on Capitol Hill and what meaningful legislation she thinks can and will be adopted.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.