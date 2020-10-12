Cheri Bustos seeks 5th term in Congress and points to her long-standing QC roots

We are less than a month away from the election.

Early voting is under way in Illinos and Iowa.

Important races are all over the ballot.

Not just president.

One is for the Illinois 17th Congressional District.

Incumbent Congresswoman Cheri Bustos takes on a challenge from Republican Esther Joy King.

We focus on Congresswoman Bustos today.

She is seeking her fifth term on Capitol Hill.

Her political stock climbed quickly in the party.

Bustos currently chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

She serves on the House Agriculture Commitee and the powerful Appropriations Committee.

Bustos has ten times more money than her opponent in the race.

That’s a big advantage.

We spoke with King last week.

I had a conversation with Bustos on October 1 about the campaign and some of the issues, but 4 The Record’s October 4 broadcast was interrupted by breaking news from CBS about President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The full episode aired October 11.

Challenger

This is the first time in three campaign cycles that the Republican Party nominated a mainstream candidate to challenge you.

Bustos addressed how much harder that make it for her to win re-election, as well as King’s painting of her as Nancy Pelosi’s puppet, only serving the interests of the coastal states and not helping Illinois.

Supreme Court

President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.

We know the House has no say in the confirmation process, but Democrats claim her confirmation would mean the end of the Affordable Care Act.

Bustos shared if she believes that and what she thinks the Democratic Party can do to improve health care access.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.