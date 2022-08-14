We’re now less than three months away from the election. It’s in 86 days for those of you counting at home.

You already see plenty of campaign ads on TV. That will only get more intense as we get closer to November.

There are several races locally that figure to be contentious. One of them could factor into whether Democrats or Republicans wind up in control of Congress. That’s the race for Iowa’s redrawn First Congressional District.

Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks seeks a second term in congress after her narrow six-vote win two years ago.

Right now she technically represents the Second District.

She’s shifting to the first after the new political boundaries were drawn.

Miller-Meeks is being challenged by Democrat Christina Bohannan.

Candidate filings with the Federal Election Commission show the incumbent with the lead in cash on hand at the end of June: Miller-Meeks with $2.6 million in her account; Bohannan with plenty of money to spend, but trails financially with roughly $1.27 million in her campaign coffers.

We will get to know Christina Bohannan better in this segment.

She was raised in the small town of Arcadia, Florida. Bohannan earned her bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Florida, then went on to graduate from the University of Florida Law School.

Bohannan began her professional career right out of college working as an environmental engineer for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. After law school she worked as a clerk for a federal judge in Alabama. From there she went to the University of Iowa Law School to work as a professor, a job she still has today.

She currently is an Iowa state representative for Johnson County, elected in 2020.

“We are doing great with our fundraising,” Bohannan says. “But this isn’t just about money. This is about being able to get out and talk to people in the district.”

Hear what else she has to say in the video.

