Claims of politicization of DOJ highlight partisan divide

We didn’t have time to bring you this part of our panel discussion on 4 The Record about the Department of Justice and complaints it’s being used for political purposes.

This week Joe Biden took aim at President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr.

Biden says the two turned the Department of Justice into a political tool.

He went so far to say Barr turned the DOJ into the president’s private law firm.

Democrats accuse Barr of protecting the president and his allies from prosecution.

They also slam Barr for backing claims by the president about voting by mail and voter fraud that aren’t supported by facts.

Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat, discussed if the priorities of the party and power at the agency are replacing principle.

