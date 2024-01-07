Deals on border security, spending, Ukraine & Israel yet to be reached

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill go back to work next week.

They left some high-profile issues on the table before the holiday break: Support for Ukraine, Israel’s war against Hamas and a deal on border security.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson led a group of about 60 House Republicans on a trip to the border between Texas and Mexico this week.

They’ve been holding up relief for Israel and Ukraine until they get more concessions about the border from Democrats. That includes getting back to building a wall and tougher rules for migrants seeking political asylum.

Some Republicans threaten to go as far as a government shutdown. Ukraine seems to be paying a price during that hold on support.

Russia is bombarding the country with some of its heaviest missile strikes since that war began.

U. S. intelligence officials maintain Russia acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea to replenish its weapons supply and maintain its attacks on Ukraine.

The Department of Defense announced last week it’s sending up to a $250 million security package to Ukraine with artillery and anti-tank weapons.

The Biden Administration wants Congress to approve another $61 billion for Ukraine. It’s more than $14 billion the Biden administration wants Congress to approve in support for Israel.

The administration went around Congress twice in December for emergency arms sales to Israel. The latest came last week for equipment worth almost $150 million.

Israel’s war against Hamas continues with military action targeting Gaza. A top leader from Hamas was killed by an air strike in Lebanon.

There’s also fighting in the Red Sea with Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships, raising concerns of a broader war in the region.

Federal lawmakers will go back to work with that list of unfinished business.

Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen will be in the middle of those debates. He joins host Jim Niedelman for a conversation.

“If we leave Ukraine, Russia will take over,” Sorensen said. “This isn’t an ‘if.’ They will go to Estonia.”

