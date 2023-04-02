We all know that our dependence on the internet comes with a risk – a risk that seems to grow every year.

Cyber criminals take our money directly as well as paralyze businesses and utilities that we rely on to live. Identity theft, phishing scams and social media accounts are under siege. Then there are very aggressive ransomware attacks on industry.

Perhaps the most notable came two years ago when Russian hackers penetrated the computer system of the Colonial Gas Pipeline. Companies held hostage by cyber-criminals often pay the ransom to avoid public humiliation.

One thing that seemed to fly under the radar recently is the FBI’s annual internet crimes report that details the scope of the problem last year. Almost 22,000 complaints were filed about attacks on business email accounts that target the transfer of money. Losses totaled more than $2.7 billion.

Investment scams got worse in 2022. The FBI points out a lot of those attacks don’t get reported.

It’s clear by the FBI’s latest report on internet crime that criminals love being online more than you do.

Host Jim Niedelman talks with Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood about cyber crime.

“We’ve seen it affect lots of different industries and sectors of our economic society,” LaHood said. One part of addressing it is “figuring out what is the appropriate role of the federal government,” he said.

To hear more of what LaHood has to say, click on the video.

