Congressional candidate claims to be COVID survivor & supports herd immunity theory​

Steven Everly has one experience that no other Republican candidate in Iowa’s primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat has.​

He got sick and recovered from COVID-19.

I brought that up with him to get his perspective on the pandemic.​ This is the second part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.

COVID-19

We can’t avoid the influence the pandemic has on this election.​

Campaigning is different because of it.​

It’s a political issue.​

This could very well be on the agenda in January.

Everly discussed what legislation he supports and still thinks needs to be adopted by Congress.

Relief

We’re seeing trillions of dollars spent in the various relief packages.​

So far most Americans have seen $1,200.

More money could be on the way.

Yet we watch millions of dollars go to corporations — some that don’t need it.​

Everly addressed how everyday Americans should be expected to manage.

​European approach

Several European countries took the approach to pay 60 to 80 percent of worker salaries during the pandemic.​

Some people say that will make it easier for those economies to recover.​

Everly shared his thoughts on the United States adopting that strategy.

