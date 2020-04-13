Congressional candidate Rick Phillips would revoke religious status of Islam​

'To say that this First Amendment right includes all religions in the world I think is erroneous'​



​If you go to Rick Phillips’ campaign website, you don’t see too much about policy.​

His primary focus is on education.​

Another is gun rights.​

The third is immigration.​

On that issue he expresses some very strong opinions about the Islamic faith.​

The religion wouldn’t be allowed to exist in this country if he had it his way.​

This is the third part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.​

​

Immigration

Phillips promotes an immigration policy that he says works for Americans and provides for secure borders, adding specifically that Islam should be recognized as a hostile ideology and have its religious status revoked.​

Phillips tries to make the argument to abolish the Department of Education because it’s not in the Constitution.​

Phillips explained why he thinks it’s OK to disavow another religion when it’s protected by the Constitution and what he says to people who think he’s just promoting hate.​

