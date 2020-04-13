Congressional candidate Rick Phillips would revoke religious status of Islam​

If you go to Rick Phillips’ campaign website, you don’t see too much about policy.
His primary focus is on education.
Another is gun rights.
The third is immigration.
On that issue he expresses some very strong opinions about the Islamic faith.
The religion wouldn’t be allowed to exist in this country if he had it his way.
This is the third part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.
Immigration
Phillips promotes an immigration policy that he says works for Americans and provides for secure borders, adding specifically that Islam should be recognized as a hostile ideology and have its religious status revoked.
Phillips tries to make the argument to abolish the Department of Education because it’s not in the Constitution.
Phillips explained why he thinks it’s OK to disavow another religion when it’s protected by the Constitution and what he says to people who think he’s just promoting hate.
