House Republicans passed their first piece of legislation this week to roll back the recent spending increases approved for the Internal Revenue Service.

Host Jim Niedelman says he’s heard the Republican argument that it will lead to more audits of middle-class Americans. The intent of the law is to increase tax enforcement of high-income Americans.

The wealthiest Americans have figured out ways to game the system and avoid paying taxes. Why not do more to make sure they’re paying their fair share of taxes?

“I’m in support of the IRS doing their job,” LaHood said. “What I’m not supportive of is hiring 87,000 new IRS agents to be involved with enforcement of low-income and middle-income folks.”

