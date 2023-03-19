We’re back with Illinois Congressman Eric Sorensen as we move on to the topic of immigration.

Host Jim Niedelman has had conversations recently with Democrats and Republicans about what they think can be accomplished in the divided Congress. Immigration reform tends to come up each time.

The conditions at the southern border with Mexico can’t be ignored. Arrests at the border are at record levels under the Biden administration. And Donald Trump is running for president again and still wants to build a wall.

“Our immigration policies need to be fixed,” Sorensen said. “We also have to understand that Fentanyl is a big problem in our communities here locally … Just solving immigration isn’t going to solve this problem.”

