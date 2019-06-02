Cory Booker wants Big Tech investigated before breaking up companies

Our conversation with Senator Cory Booker covered a lot of ground that we didn’t have time to air on 4 The Record. In this part of the interview, we addressed technology, data privacy and a little foreign policy.

Big Tech

One of Booker’s competitors, Elizabeth Warren, has been very outspoken about her intent to use anti-trust laws to break up companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Booker disagrees. He told us why wouldn’t break them up and explained how he would protect Americans in cases of corporate abuses and data privacy.

Congress is very slow to act in this area. Booker also weighed in on the European model that fines Big Tech for data privacy violations to the tune of $1 million for each violation.

Foreign policy

Booker discussed how he would you extricate the United States from its involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq and what the country’s role would be under a Booker administration.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

