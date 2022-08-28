President's executive authority among the things likely called into question

We finished up with a conversation about student loan forgiveness. This week President Joe Biden lived up to a campaign promise to relieve some student loan debt for millions of Americans.

We discuss that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

“I think you’ve got to step back and say ‘This is not money that’s going to China. It’s not going to Russia. It’s not going to billionaires.’ We’re talking about middle-and lower-income Americans,” McNeil said.

“This is not a permanent solution,” Kaufmann said. “I actually think there is a bipartisan conversation that can occur here.”

To hear what they have to say, click on the video.

