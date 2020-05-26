COVID-19 survivor congressional candidate aligns with GOP healthcare plan​

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my conversation with Steven Everly.
The Republican running for Congress in Iowa told us he had a bout with the coronavirus.
We shared with you what his approach to the pandemic would be on 4 The Record.
Health care
We also had a long talk about his positions on health care and the changes he thinks are needed.
Americans have indicated health care reform is a priority arguably the most important issue in this year’s election.
Everly discussed how much this crisis indicates change is needed, if he believes Medicare should be expanded and if he thinks health care is a right.
Unemployment
Your positions on health care reform focuses on allowing large organizations to be self-insured and allow them to buy insurance across state lines to increase competition.
We’ve seen millions of Americans lose their jobs during the crisis.
Jobs that provide health insurance.
Everly addressed the argument that the pandemic highlights a weakness in the employer-based insurance system.
