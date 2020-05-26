COVID-19 survivor congressional candidate aligns with GOP healthcare plan​

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my conversation with Steven Everly.​

The Republican running for Congress in Iowa told us he had a bout with the coronavirus.​

We shared with you what his approach to the pandemic would be on 4 The Record.​

Health care

We also had a long talk about his positions on health care and the changes he thinks are needed.​

Americans have indicated health care reform is a priority arguably the most important issue in this year’s election.​

Everly discussed how much this crisis indicates change is needed, if he believes Medicare should be expanded and if he thinks health care is a right.​

Unemployment

Your positions on health care reform focuses on allowing large organizations to be self-insured and allow them to buy insurance across state lines to increase competition.​

We’ve seen millions of Americans lose their jobs during the crisis.​

Jobs that provide health insurance.​

Everly addressed the argument that the pandemic highlights a weakness in the employer-based insurance system.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.

