Tuesday is Election Day in Iowa.

Local government races are on the ballot across the state. The heated battle for Davenport mayor is one of them.

Incumbent Mike Matson seeks his third term in office. He will try to hold off a challenge by current State Rep. Ken Croken.

Mayoral candidate Ken Croken

Matson and Croken made the general election ballot after being the top two vote-getters in the primary, Matson with more than 1,700 and Croke more than 1,400.

Mayor Matson initially indicated his schedule was tight and would see whether he could rearrange his schedule. After that, he stopped responding to repeated invitations to be on “4 the Record.”

Croken discussed gun crime in Davenport.

“The mayor is very quick to point out that shots fired are down by some percentage,” Croken said. “The fact of the matter is Davenport is still the most dangerous large city in Iowa.”

To hear what else Ken Croken has to say, click on the video.

“4 the Record” host Jim Niedelman talks with Ken Croken, who has some ground to make up based on those numbers.

