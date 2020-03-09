Current prosecutor & former assistant attorney general among RI County top cop candidates

We’re a little more than a week away from the Illinois Primary.

A lot of attention is being given to the race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

Democrats also have a hotly contested local race in Rock Island County.

That’s for state’s attorney.

Four Democrats want the job.

Current State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal is trying to keep the job she was appointed to last summer.

She’s being challenged by Ronald Stradt, Herb Schultz and Calvin Dane.

First on that list is Stradt. He graduated from Moline High School.

Stradt enlisted in the Marine Corps to start his career. He served for five years.

Stradt earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maryland.

He has a master’s degree in policy economics from the University of Illinois and graduated from Northern Illinois University’s law school.

Stradt has a wide array of legal experience.

He started as an attorney with the Illinois Department of Securities, worked as a prosecutor in the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office for a couple of years.

Then moved on to be an Assistant Attorney General in Illinois for two years.

Stradt has spent the last 17 years in his current job as an associate general counsel for the Illinois Teacher’s Union.

Here’s some background for Dane. He graduated from Bettendorf High School, earned his bachelor’s degree in international relations from Grinnell College, then went on to get his law degree from the University of Iowa.

Dane’s first job as a lawyer was a brief stint in Texas.

He came to the Quad Cities and worked in private practice for about three years.

Dane joined the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office as a prosecutor in 2016.

He’s been an Assistant State’s Attorney ever since.

Whoever wins the primary will face Republican Kathleen Bailey in November.

We had a conversation with Villarreal and Schultz last week. You can still find those here.

We extended the same opportunity to the other two candidates in the race and had a conversation with Stradt and Dane this week.

They started with addressing why they feel the need to challenge Villarreal, what makes them more qualified, what their biggest priorities are if they get the job and what they see as the things the prosecutor’s office needs most.

