GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far

We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them.

Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their employees. And Iowa state lawmakers consider a proposal that would limit the choices for people who depend on food benefits.

We’ll cover that this morning with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

“The single greatest nutritional problem in the United States are people consuming unhealthy calories,” Grubbs said. “…It’ll be a positive step forward.”

“As Steve said, a goal of more nutritional food,” McNeil said. “But that might mean expanding the program during these higher-cost times to make sure that they are covering families.”

