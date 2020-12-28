Cyberattack on US government could be wakeup call for Congress

Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Cybersecurity is an issue we have discussed a few times over the years.

We saw the urgency surface again after it came to light several government agencies were hacked going back several months.

The extent of the damage is still unknown.

The Secretary of State and Attorney General blame Russia for the attack.

President Trump points to China.

Loebsack shares who he thinks is likely responsible, if this is a wakeup call for Congress to be more aggressive, what can be done legislatively, if Congress should establish business and government security requirements and if there needs to be a cybersecurity cabinet-level position separate from Homeland Security or Defense.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.