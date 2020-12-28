Dave Loebsack reflects on career in Congress

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack.
His last term in Congress officially ends when the next class is sworn in on January 3.
Loebsack represented Iowa’s Second Congressional District for seven terms.
I asked him to look back at his time on Capitol Hill in this portion we didn’t have time to include on 4 The Record.
He shared the accomplishments he is proudest of, his biggest disappointments and what sense he has for Congress now that he’s leaving.
Watch the full conversation in the video above.
Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.