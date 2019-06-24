Davenport flood prevention future could mirror Rock Island

Here are some of the topics our panel discussed on 4 The Record this week.

We’re days away from seeing the Democratic presidential hopefuls square off on back-to-back nights.

Tension between the United States and Iran grew more this week, raising questions about the next move from the U.S.

All the flood water is gone, but there’s still work to be done as well as things to consider for the future.

All of these topics came up for discussion with former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat, and former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs.

Flooding

The immediate Quad Cities spent more than 90 days at some form of flood stage — about two months at major flood stage.

We saw what happened in downtown Davenport.

Moline, Muscatine and Buffalo also had serious problems.

Schwiebert and Grubbs discussed what course of action should be considered in the Quad Cities, specifically in terms of recovery, to prevent this from happening again.

Iran

There is rising tension regarding Iran.

The country announce this week it increased production to enrich uranium.

This would be viable for nuclear power generators, not nuclear warheads.

However, this would be more than the limits established under the nuclear deal that the Trump administration withdrew from.

Things got worse when Iran shot down a U.S. drone.

The U.S. claims the drone was over international water.

Iran maintains it was flying over the Strait of Hormuz it claims as sovereign territory.

This relationship has been horrible for decades and getting worse.

Grubbs and Schwiebert talked about the likelihood this will escalate into prolonged military action.

Debates

Democrats running for president take their first big test of the campaign this week.

Debates on back-to-back nights Wednesday and Thursday will have ten candidates on stage.

Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker have the strongest poll numbers that first night.

Night number two has the two biggest heavyweights so far in Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris are also polling better than most of the field.

Three candidates who didn’t make cut are Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Congressman Seth Moutlon and Mayor Wayne Messam of Florida.

I don’t believe in polls at this stage of the campaign, but they were relevant in determining who qualified for the debates.

This will be a fight for the microphone.

Schwiebert and Grubbs discussed how hard it will be for the candidates to distinguish themselves with ten on stage each night and if being aggressive is a winning strategy.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

