Davenport flooding and riverfront survey could influence city direction

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Davenport hired an engineering consulting firm to help find long-term solutions for the flooding downtown.

There’s a survey on the city’s website for people to fill out.

That information covers flooding and priorities for the riverfront.

I filled it out to see what’s there. It’s easy to do. But also not very detailed.

Matson addressed how useful he thinks it will be, what he thinks the priorities should be for flood prevention and how to make the riverfront a destination.

