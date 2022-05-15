Davenport city leaders and business groups have been focused on the future of a section of the riverfront that opened up after the old Rhythm City Casino barge left the Quad Cities area.

It’s been a few years now.

This week Davenport City Council took the latest step to put the Main Street landing area to use. The city wants to create what it calls a destination play area as well as an event lawn location in the space.

This is the plot of land east of the Skybridge along the riverfront.

The section immediately in front of the Skybridge is designated for public-private development.

That’s not in play yet.

Pandemic relief money would pay for the so-called destination play area.

The council voted on Wednesday to enter into contract talks for an architectural and design company to come up with a plan for it.

Sasaki is a company based in Denver with a track record of park projects like this in flood-prone areas. Davenport sees this space as a potential attraction.

One thing city leaders worry could get in the way is the pending merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas Southern railways.

There’s another issue Davenport and cities across Iowa are grappling with as the Fourth of July approaches. We’re talking about fireworks.

We all know Iowa lifted restrictions on the kinds of fireworks that can be sold in the state a couple of years ago. There are no limits.

However, cities and counties put limits on where they could be sold.

Davenport used zoning regulations to limit fireworks businesses to specific commercial and industrial areas. That’s gone now as well.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson shares his thoughts on these issues and more, and you can hear what he has to say in the video.

