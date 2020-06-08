Davenport mayor believes curfew worked

Mike Matson believes people behind violence tried to take advantage of vulnerable situation​

A week ago Sunday, Davenport hit a low point in the public response after the death of George Floyd.​

Two people died in two shootings.​

I brought that up in my conversation with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson on 4 The Record.​

There were shootings at the Walmart parking lot and outside Necker’s jewelry store late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Both wound up being deadly.​

The violence at Walmart started out as a protest.​

Matson addressed if he sees the shootings as directly connected to the protests, people trying to take advantage of the situation or something else.​

Hours after that, talk around the Quad Cities speculated it could get worse and the possibility the shootings were gang related, especially given that police officers in an unmarked car came under fire that night.​

Scott County imposed a curfew in response.​

Matson discussed how confident he is that will be enough to maintain calm longer-term after it’s lifted, if his approach to the gang problem in Davenport changed and what he thinks the best course of action is.​

