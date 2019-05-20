Davenport Mayor more open to floodwall than the past

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Floodwall?

The idea of a floodwall has been a point of contention for a long time in the city.

When Klipsch was running for office, both he and his predecessor, Bill Gluba, opposed the idea of a floodwall.

But has Klipsch's position changed after what happened? We asked him if it is time for a floodwall.

City's reputation

There are plenty of cities along the Mississippi River that have floodwalls and are thriving.

Is Klipsch concerned that Davenport will have a reputation of flooding and the negative impact associated with it?

New business impact

We hear so much about the Quad City Chamber of Commerce's Q2030 strategy.

So much of it is based on making the Quad Cities attractive for people and businesses to move to and settle.

Klipsch addressed if not having a floodwall affects that goal and if it works against the city's priority of revitalizing downtown, especially if there's no guarantee businesses can be protected.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It's a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what's happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.