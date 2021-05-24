Davenport mayor optimistic gun violence is improving

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that interview.

One issue Matson and I have spoken about a few times now is crime.

The Quad Cities as a whole went through the emotional ordeal of Breasia Terrell, a 12-year-old boy shot to death last month in an alley and there are regular calls about gunshots in the city.

It’s not fair for anyone to think this problem can be solved overnight.

Matson tried to address this in an editorial in February that appeared in the Quad-City Times calling for a well-rounded approach to immediate crime fighting and getting to the root causes of crime.

Matson addressed what progress the city is making in those areas.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.