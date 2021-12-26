Davenport mayor sees decrease in gun crime

Crime and the economy. Those are running themes in the Quad Cities.

Last week, we brought you extended conversations with the leaders of Moline and Bettendorf.

This morning we talked with the remaining three mayors of the Quad Cities about the challenges they dealt with in 2021, and their prospects for 2022 and beyond.

The pandemic remains a challenge for all of them to varying degrees.

Let’s begin with a closer look at Davenport. We know cutting crime is one of the city’s big priorities. Attracting new businesses that bring jobs is another.

The new Amazon distribution center being built is a promising development in Davenport, which also scored when Sterilite opened a plant in the northwest section of the city.

Davenport’s ongoing challenge with crime hasn’t gone away. The problem with stolen cars in all of the Quad Ccities still exists, but seems to have subsided to some extent.

Then there’s the gun violence in davenport specifically. Police still respond to a lot of calls about gunshots in neighborhoods, but it seems the frequency slowed down recently.

Davenport city leaders also spent the last couple of years focused on flood prevention.

Mayor Mike Matson is here to talk about all of that.

“Statistics show shots fired are down 25 percent, stolen cars are down. We’ll continue to get after it, continue to work on it,” Matson said. “As we move forward, that still will always be a focus for us.”

Hear what else he has to say when you watch the video.

