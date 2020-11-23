Davenport mayor touts end of veteran homelessness in QC

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.
We couldn’t bring all of it to you on 4 The Record.
One issue is the recent progress made when it comes to homeless veterans.
Matson takes great pride — and for good reason — with his announcement about the elimination of homelessness among veterans in Davenport.
Matson discussed how hard it was to identify these veterans and get them permanent shelter.
Watch the entire conversation in the video above.
