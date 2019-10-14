Davenport mayoral candidate Rawson says talks needed to mend fences with Civil Rights Commission

Rawson says turnover on boards is reality not to be resisted

Davenport mayoral candidate Rita Rawson joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission has been at the center of controversy for more than a year.

Director Latrice Lacey made harassment accusations against Mayor Frank Klipsch.

The mayor gradually tried to replace all of the commissioners.

The former commissioners refused to give up their seats.

Little has gotten done by the commission.

Rawson discussed what her thoughts are about what we’ve seen, how she rebuilds the relationship between the commission and the mayor’s office, who she would have serve on the commission and if she thinks Latrice Lacey should keep her job.

