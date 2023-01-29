More than $23 million for streets in current budget proposal

Get ready to see a lot of construction work around Davenport this year and next year.

Street repairs are a necessary annual inconvenience. Work like this challenges us to find short cuts around the traffic congestion it causes.

Davenport city leaders are going over their budget proposal for the next fiscal year, and the early talks point to a lot of attention on streets and infrastructure in general.

Here are just a few highlights of the work Davenport plans to do in the budget proposal:

More than $23 million would be directed into fixing streets around the city.

Money to convert 3rd and 4th streets downtown into two-way traffic is in the plan along with other work downtown.

Millions of dollars is committed to the ongoing work on the busy 53rd Street corridor.

Almost $8 million would be spent on upgrading the city’s sewer system.

That budget has Davenport city leaders on track to ask you to put up with short-term pain for long-term gain.

We talk about the budget along with the spending plans for streets and other infrastructure this morning with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.

“We don’t raise property taxes,” Matson said. “Our levy rate stays the same. I am a little concerned about what the state might do, and I’ve expressed that.”

To hear what else Matson has to say, click on the video.

