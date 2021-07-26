Davenport pursuing ‘violence interrupters’ to stop deadly shootings

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

Davenport’s good neighbor project tries to take a community involvement approach.

The last quarterly meeting didn’t draw a big crowd and most of the people there were city officials and police.

That’s preaching to the choir.

Matson discussed how effective this can be without more turnout from the people of the city.

Davenport’s working on finalizing what to do with $41 million from the federal government out of the American Rescue Plan.

A draft proposal would allocate $750,000 to pay people to be something called “violence interrupters.”

The goal of those jobs would be to help police calm situations that would wind up being deadly.

Matson talked about how he sees this working and who would be eligible for these jobs.

Question of the week