Davenport School Board challenged to close schools with minimal neighborhood impact

Davenport schools are closing in on some big changes.

The school board is under pressure to cut millions of dollars in spending.

That's a component of the district's Vision 2020 plan.

It has an overall goal of saving $20 million in the next five years.

One option that could be considered is outsourcing some of the district's services to private companies.

Superintendent Art Tate says it could save about $250,000 a year alone.

Another aspect might involve shuttering some campuses.

The school board is expected to vote this week whether to explore a plan that involves closing one or more schools.

Closures that could happen as early as three years from now.

Another thing the school board has on the radar is the future of Tate himself.

He submitted his resignation earlier this year.

Tate will leave his post at the end of the academic year next June.

His decision came at a time when he was in the firing line from the state board of education.

That surrounded his move to dip into the district's reserve funds without state approval.

Tate admittedly broke the law.

He did it to make up for the funding disparity his district has with wealthier districts and hoped it would send a message to state lawmakers to change the funding formula.

An issue they still struggle to address.

Tate's action set off an ethics investigation that ended with him getting reprimanded by the state earlier this month.

These are not the best of times for the Davenport school district. Or for a lot of districts struggling with money.

Tough decisions have to be made, some coming soon.

Tate discussed these issues and more during an appearance on 4 The Record.

There's arguably nothing more controversial for districts than making the move to close schools.



Tate discussed why it is needed.

"It's necessary because you can save so much money," Tate said. "The idea is that we were once 18,000 students, now we're 15,000. We don't need all the buildings. The more buildings you have, the more administration you have."

He added that only one closing is planned, but it "makes you smaller and stronger" and "brings you down to the size you're supposed to be."

A troubling trend we see nationally is schools closing in under-privileged neighborhoods.

Tate talked about how he can ensure that doesn't happen here and that it's done fairly.

Your school district took some heat a few months ago when it came to light in a state audit that minority students were being singled out more often for special education and suspended more often than their white counterparts -- African-American kids specifically.

Tate discussed what's being done to ensure teachers and counselors treat all students equally regardless of race and if there are some employees more prone to these mistakes and how they are treated or disciplined.

"Our response has to be a very strict action plan," Tate said. "We have an implementation advisor from the Department of Education. She lives with us four days out of the week. We're working very hard with her."

Tate said he wasn't startled by the results.

"A couple of years ago we started working on suspensions and we cut them drastically, but we didn't cut them for the minorities. That was our next step," Tate said. "That's even harder to do and we've gotta confront that."

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

