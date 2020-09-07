Debating Iowa governor’s response to COVID-19 surge and avoiding recommendations

Kim Reynolds so far reluctant to issue mask mandate and close all bars

We head into a high-stakes election with a partisan fight over voting methods, evidence of the divided country re-emerges after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and ensuing unrest and Iowa’s struggle with the coronavirus reaches a new low.

All things we’ll discuss this morning with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

Iowa’s struggle with coronavirus

It’s a serious issue.

Last week the state became the worst in the country in terms of cases per capita.

Iowa’s positivity rate exceeded 18 percent earlier in the week.

In fact, the White House coronavirus task force recommends closing bars and issuing a mask mandate.

As of this conversation, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has not done either.

She has repeatedly said she will follow the guidance of scientists.

Kaufmann and Rhomberg discussed if this is a political move and what could be gained by this continued reluctance.

Racial injustice

Division about racial injustice re-emerged after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Days of demonstrations, riots and deadly vigilante action took over the city after the shooting left Blake paralyzed.

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two demonstrators with a gun.

The justice department announced it will open an investigation.

President Trump visited Kenosha to support law enforcement against the wishes of city leaders.

The president did not condemn Rittenhouse and suggested they were justified.

Trump regularly blames these demonstrations on far-left politicians that would grow if Democrats like Joe Biden win in November.

Rhomberg and Kaufmann addressed whether the president realizes this is happening under his administration, how the Republican Party at large feels about this approach by the president and why Democrats think it will be any different this time, since the president used these tactics four years ago.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.