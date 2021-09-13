Deidre DeJear explains her approach to pandemic & economy

Democrat trying to distinguish herself from other candidates running for Iowa governor

Thanks for checking out this web extra of my interview with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear.

We covered a lot of ground we didn’t have time to bring to you on 4 The Record.

COVID-19

The pandemic dominates the economic and political climate.

She’s been active helping small businesses get access to PPP loans during the crisis.

DeJear addressed what she think Governor Kim Reynolds is doing wrong and what she would do differently to manage the pandemic.

Mask mandates

DeJear opposes the ban on mask mandates for schools.

The federal Department of Education has launched a civil rights investigation into that.

Here in the Quad Cities, we see Iowa and Illinois taking different approaches.

DeJear discussed what concerns she has that the federal involvement infringes on states’ rights.

Economy

One of DeJear’s priorities is the economy.

She wants an economic development focus to enable local governments and businesses to team up for the public good.

DeJear talked about what specifically sets her idea apart from those partnerships that exist already.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.