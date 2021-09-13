DeJear confident lessons learned from SOS race will boost her for Iowa governor

This week’s 4 The Record will revisit Iowa’s Democratic race for governor.

A lot will happen before the June primary.

But, some of the candidates are working hard to make a name for themselves to get that chance to take on incumbent Kim Reynolds in November 2022.

Here’s the field of Democrats as it stands right now.

Paul Dahl and Joshua Kuhn-McRoberts are lesser known candidates.

The more prominent are current State Representative Ras Smith, who we introduced you to a few weeks ago, and Deidre DeJear.

More candidates could still join the race.

DeJear was born in Mississippi and raised mostly in Oklahoma.

DeJear moved to Iowa to go to college.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Drake University and made the state her home ever since.

DeJear started her own consulting business called Caleo Enterprises.

It helps small businesses with their marketing strategy and manage different projects.

Some of that work included helping businesses apply for PPP assistance during the pandemic.

DeJear isn’t new to politics despite never holding elected office before.

She was an organizer for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.

DeJear won the Iowa Democratic Party’s nomination for Secretary of State, but lost the general election in 2018.

She was the Iowa campaign chair for Kamala Harris’ run for president going into the caucuses.

DeJear looks to make history in different ways if elected.

She has a long way to go before she does.

DeJear addressed how she plans to overcome not being a household name, how to distinguish herself in a larger race and what she says to people who argue she doesn’t have enough political experience.

DeJear lost the general election for Iowa Secretary of State by eight points.

She talked about how she could reverse that in a state that now seems to be a Republican stronghold.

Watch the video above for the complete conversation.