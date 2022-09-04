Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”

We finished up by focusing on Iowa’s economy. Kim Reynolds touts the state surplus. She makes the argument that Iowa’s economy is thriving under her leadership. We asked DeJear how she counters that claim.

“When you look at the data amongst communities of color, you see the unemployment numbers tripled and quadrupled,” she said. “We need to fill more than 80,000 jobs in this state today.”

Hear what else DeJear has to say when you watch the video.

