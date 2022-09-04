We’re back with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. She wants to dip into the surplus and spend it on mental-health programs and public education – specifically $300 million designated for public schools.

“That $300 million … is actually going to help level-set our districts,” she said. “This is a state that was once Number 1 in education.”

Click on the video to hear what else DeJear has to say.

