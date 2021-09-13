DeJear ready to work with Republicans if elected Iowa governor

4 The Record

Republicans could very well maintain majoirity in legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

DeJear discussed at length how she would get the legislation she wants enacted with a likely Republican majority in the legislature.

You can see it in full in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you.  It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage

Trending Stories