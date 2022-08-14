We’re back with Iowa Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan.

We talked with her about the Biden Administration, and whether she will run on Joe Biden’s record, or run away from it.

“The record we should be looking at is Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks’ record,” Bohannan said. “She has consistently voted against the people of southeast Iowa.”

Hear what else she has to say about policies, student loans and the concept of free college in the video.

